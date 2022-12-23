Tyrese Maxey receives NBA Community Assist Award for November

Despite being sidelined with a foot injury since mid-November, Philadelphia 76ers young star Tyrese Maxey is making the most of his time off the court in the community.

Just a few weeks ago, the 22-year-old, along with the Tyrese Maxey Foundation, donated hundreds of turkey dinners to families in need in West Philadelphia. Earlier in the year, Maxey assisted the team’s back-to-school efforts in passing out new backpacks and school supplies to every student at Forest Hill Elementary School in Camden, New Jersey.

For his efforts in the Philadelphia-metro area, Maxey has been named the winner of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of November, according to a press release from the NBA. The league will donate $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation. The full release is quoted below.

NEW YORK, December 23, 2022 – The NBA today announced Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of November in recognition of his dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities. Amidst NBA Cares Season of Giving, Maxey and the Tyrese Maxey Foundation donated 300 turkey meals to families in need in West Philadelphia during the Thanksgiving Holiday. In partnership with both community and corporate partners, the Foundation gathered volunteers to help pack the meals for distribution at the Tustin Recreations Center, ensuring each family received a turkey, a five-pound bag of potatoes and other traditional Thanksgiving meal items. Earlier this year, Maxey supported the 76ers’ back-to-school efforts in taking part in a surprise pep rally for the students at Forest Hill Elementary School in Camden, NJ. During the rally, Maxey discussed with students the importance of respecting their teachers, regular attendance to classes, focus during the school day and goal setting. All 300 students at the event received a new backpack and school supplies while every educator at the school received 76ers swag to deck out their classrooms and help further inspire students. In addition to his work with local students, throughout the summer Maxey spent his time helping to provide youth ages 7-12 access to the game through his 1% Skills Camp. A priority for Maxey is accessibility, and each camp hosted in Philadelphia, Garland, TX and Lexington, KY were offered free of charge for all participants, serving more than 500 youth. The 1% Skills Camp teaches student-athletes how to get one percent better as an overall athlete and provides a one-of-a-kind experience inclusive of enhanced training, pre- and post-game workouts and valuable nutrition tips. “I’m grateful to God, my community, and the NBA for this honor,” said Maxey. “I feel really connected to families in Philly and Dallas because they work so hard day in and day out and I understand that hustle – to be in a position to give back, I’m truly blessed.” Maxey will be recognized during an on-court ceremony before the 76ers’ home contest against the LA Clippers on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET. Head coach Doc Rivers will present him with the award. The NBA will donate $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation.

As if he isn’t beloved enough for his work on the court, Maxey has endeared himself to the Philadelphia area through his charitable work throughout the area over his young tenure in the city. It’s just another reason, if not one of the most important reasons, for fans in the area to root for this kid.