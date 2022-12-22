Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (150) The Sixers keep winning, we love Tobias don’t we folks

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve and Dan are here to let the good times roll as the Sixers are on a six game winning streak and playing really good basketball. They talk through how the team has reversed its fortunes at home and which key characters are most responsible for the turnaround. Namely, they single out Tobias Harris for his excellent play this season and for transforming his game to be exactly what this team needs. Good on you, Tobi.

They also discuss the James Harden feature making the rounds, star player discord in Chicago and Atlanta, and play a competitive ‘which Sixer would you rather choose’ game to round out tonight’s pre-Christmas weekend podcast.

Happy Holidays, friends.