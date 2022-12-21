Sixers’ sixth straight win gives them shot at perfect homestand

1, 2 ,3,4,5, 6 in a row.

The Sixers took care of business against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, coasting to a 113-93 win. It was a balanced effort, as Philly had seven players score double-digits. Joel Embiid led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Tobias Harris continued to his efficient scoring, putting up 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. James Harden had 15 points and eight assists.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First quarter

Tobias Harris picked up right where he left off against the Toronto Raptors, drilling two threes and getting himself an easy layup within the first four minutes of the game. It was short-lived, however, as two quick fouls forced Doc Rivers to sub in Georges Niang before the seven-minute mark. The Pistons would end up taking 12 trips to the free throw line in the first.

"tell a friend to tell a friend...i'm a SHARP SHOOTER" -@Tobias31 pic.twitter.com/rfwFr5dVWL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 22, 2022

They mixed in some Christmas music into the in-game arena playlist, ‘tis the season!

James Harden had an impressive start, as he played the entire first quarter. Pace has been the buzzword of the month for this team, and Harden had them out and running. He got the Sixers out on the break with his long outlet passes and they scored eight fast break points in the first.

Second uarter

Matisse Thybulle had not one, but two T.J. McConnell-esque steals where he was able to pick off a pass in the backcourt.

I really thought Embiid threw a lot of nice passes at the beginning of the quarter. Rivers mixed up his rotations, so the big man started the frame with the second unit. He found Thybulle in the dunker spot for an easy basket and threw a very nifty bounce pass to Georges Niang for a three. Embiid would finish the half with five assists.

The Sixers took advantage of a very young and sloppy Pistons team by scoring 24 points off 15 turnovers in the first half. Philly cruised through the second, taking a 12-point lead into halftime.

Third quarter

James Harden threw one of the nicest passes you’ll ever see. It was a full-court entry pass, thrown from the opposite free throw line, right into Embiid’s lap for an easy layup. Just an unreal combination of touch and accuracy.

Credit to the bench unit for extending the Sixers’ lead after trading baskets with Detroit for most of the quarter. Shake Milton has done an excellent job as an off-ball guard with Harden on the floor, while taking the ball handling duties with Harden on the bench. The bench as a whole has come a long way since the start of the season.

Fourth quarter