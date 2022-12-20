TDDF: Hurts’ injury, Cowboys week, Sixers’ win streak, and much more

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy discuss the latest on Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury ahead of the Eagles’ big divisional matchup against the hated Cowboys on Christmas Eve. They also talk about the Sixers’ five-game winning streak, the Phillies’ offseason getting national love, and John Tortorella losing his damn mind.
- Hurts hasn’t been ruled out yet ... but does he actually have a chance to play?
- Gutted for Hurts missing out on a big opportunity
- Can Gardner Minshew pull this off?
- Eagles should have an advantage in the run game with Miles Sanders
- What’s the biggest reason for the Sixers’ recent success?
- Showing Tobias Harris some love
- Is there still apathy when it comes to the Sixers?
- ESPN says the Phillies had the best offseason in baseball
- Taijuan Walker meets the Philly media
- Torts benches Kevin Hayes ... again
- Good on Hayes for coming out against the decision
- Torts should be losing sleep
You can listen to the full episode below:
Or through one of the following links:
Loading comments...