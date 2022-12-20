 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Voting for 2023 NBA All-Star Game now open

The Sixers are led by a couple of strong candidates.

By Jackson Frank
/ new
2022 NBA All-Star Game Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game is fewer than two months away. As such, voting for the game opened this week and ends on Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ hopes for potential representation are led by Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid seems like nearly a lock. He’s been named a starter five consecutive seasons and is enjoying one of his best campaigns yet this year, averaging an NBA-best 33 points on 64.2 percent true shooting.

Harden has played like an All-Star when healthy this season, but missed 14 games due to a tendon strain in his right foot. That leaves him in an uphill battle. His best chances are presumably to be selected as a reserve. Those are announced about two weeks after voting for starters concludes. If he suits up for every game through early February, he’ll have played about 70 percent of games, which should help his candidacy a good deal, assuming he continues to produce like he has through 15 contests. He’s aiming for his 11th straight appearance.

Regardless, the chance to vote for any Sixer as a starter is now available through late January.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers