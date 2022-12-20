Voting for 2023 NBA All-Star Game now open

Scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game is fewer than two months away. As such, voting for the game opened this week and ends on Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Who will be this year’s NBA All-Stars?#NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T is NOW OPEN and will conclude on January 21st at 11:59 PM ET! Vote daily on the NBA App or https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm!



✅ https://t.co/0juaPPZ8Xi pic.twitter.com/GxWGVa8a1N — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers’ hopes for potential representation are led by Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid seems like nearly a lock. He’s been named a starter five consecutive seasons and is enjoying one of his best campaigns yet this year, averaging an NBA-best 33 points on 64.2 percent true shooting.

Harden has played like an All-Star when healthy this season, but missed 14 games due to a tendon strain in his right foot. That leaves him in an uphill battle. His best chances are presumably to be selected as a reserve. Those are announced about two weeks after voting for starters concludes. If he suits up for every game through early February, he’ll have played about 70 percent of games, which should help his candidacy a good deal, assuming he continues to produce like he has through 15 contests. He’s aiming for his 11th straight appearance.

Regardless, the chance to vote for any Sixer as a starter is now available through late January.