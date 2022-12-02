 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers-Grizzlies: second half thread

By Dave Early
/ new

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When: 8:00 pm ET, Friday Dec. 2

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBATV

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers