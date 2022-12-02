Tyrese Maxey will be an analyst on Sixers Pregame Live Friday

We recommend always watching Sixers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Amy Fadool is awesome and Marc Jackson and Coach Jim Lynam are Philly hoops legends.

But the show ahead of the Sixers’ game in Memphis Friday will have a very special guest analyst: Tyrese Maxey.

We have a VERY special guest analyst tonight for @Sixers PreGame live… it’s @TyreseMaxey

SEE YOU AT 7:30 on @NBCSPhilly!! #BBN pic.twitter.com/gKhINtkPWT — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) December 2, 2022

Maxey is still recovering from a small fracture in his left foot he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18. The following day, the Sixers said Maxey would be reevaluated in two weeks while multiple reports said the 22-year-old would miss three-to-four weeks.

Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton have been excellent filling in for both Maxey and James Harden, but both players will be welcomed additions when they’re back in the lineup. Harden is targeting Monday in Houston for his return.

Maxey putting on his analyst hat should be fun. Let’s be real, Maxey might be the sunniest human being to ever walk the earth. This is a guy that when finding out he’d miss multiple weeks with an injury told reporters a couple days later that he was just happy to be alive. He’ll likely have nothing but glowing things to say about his teammates, but it should be extremely entertaining nonetheless.