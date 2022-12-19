 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Do you want to be a part of Liberty Ballers? Here’s your chance!

Liberty Ballers is looking for contributors!

By Paul Hudrick
Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Did you endure The Process? Do the Sixers as an organization cause you existential dread? Is Tyrese Maxey a beacon of hope for you in an otherwise dark world? Do you like to write about the game of basketball?

If you answered “yes” to any of the following questions, there might just be an opportunity for you to write at Liberty Ballers!

LB is looking for contributors to help with content for the rest of the season. The role is a paid one (compensation will vary based on the amount you produce and your experience level). We have a fantastic team and are looking for more positive, hard-working folks to join.

If interested, you can fill out the Google Form here.

