Talking About the Sixers dispatching the Hospital Warriors

Golden State was missing Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, but Tobias Harris was a late scratch for the Sixers, who were already short their ‘best player.’

Embiid makes note of the next man up mentality in their team as they cope with various injuries, and deadpans, “We’re missing our best player in Tyrese” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 17, 2022

While it wasn’t their most dominant effort of the season, it was still a solid win for the Sixers, who charged back in the second half to take down the Warriors, 116-108. The victory was the fourth straight for Philadelphia, who have remained perfect on their seven-game homestand with Toronto next up on Monday night.

In this week’s post-game edition of the Talking About Podcast, Sean Kennedy and Dave Early discuss Joel Embiid’s clockwork-like run of 30-plus-point performances. With 34 points against Golden State, the big man is up to 33.3 points per game on the season. As Dave puts it on the podcast:

“He’s playing masterfully, marvelously. It’s the third consecutive regular season now where there’s a moment where we can have that conversation, ‘Is he the best player in the league right now?’...It’s really hard to argue that anyone’s playing better than Joel right now. Like you said, there’s just no holes in his game.”

Another guy playing masterfully of late is James Harden, who tallied 27 points and nine assists, bringing his averages to 23.8 points and 13.0 assists across the last four games. Maintaining this version of Harden throughout the season while sprinkling in enough load management here and there to keep him healthy will be paramount.

De’Anthony Melton assumed the Big Three mantle with Tobias Harris a late scratch. He flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists against just a single turnover. Here’s Sean on the boon that has been the Melton acquisition:

“I think we all liked the trade in the offseason when it happened. You know, Danny [Green] had the injury so as much as we appreciated what he brought to the table, he was just a contract at that point. And the first-round pick, you know, you can occasionally luck-slash-scout your way into somebody like Tyrese Maxey falling to you in the early 20’s. But this pick was in the mid-20’s [23rd overall] and very infrequently does that turn into more than like a back-end rotation player. So to get a guy who’s still young in Melton, who has some upside left in him, while already being a productive pro in like a sixth-man-type role...Nothing but good things to say about the De’Anthony Melton experience.”

The guys also discuss Shake Milton’s continued productive play even after moving back to the bench, and whether this current winning streak means the Sixers are poised to jump up to third in the East.

Listen to the Talking About Podcast in full below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean