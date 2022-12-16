 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Tyrese Maxey ‘still on course to return by Christmas’

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered the exact same updated he gave last week, despite Doc Rivers’ comments this week.

By Jackson Frank
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Last week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s reported that Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey was in line to return by Christmas Day, which would roughly meet the three-to-four week timeline provided when news of his left foot fracture first arose in mid-November.

Then, at practice on Thursday, head coach Doc Rivers gave a different idea, albeit while acknowledging he was talking off the cuff and labeled his opinion “an uneducated guess.”

“He’s nowhere near where we thought,” Rivers told reporters. “Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. I’m making that up, but I can’t imagine him playing anytime in the next couple weeks.”

On Friday, Wojnarowski stood by his initial report prior to the matchup between the Sixers and Golden State Warriors.

“I’m told that Tyrese Maxey, that left foot fracture, still on course to return by Christmas Day,” Wojnarowski said.

Maxey last played in the first half of a Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s averaging a career-high 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 42.2 percent from deep this season.

