Draymond Green out tonight vs. Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers already caught a break with yesterday’s announcement that Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry would be out for a few weeks, including tonight’s game, with a shoulder injury. Now, we have received word that the Warriors will also be missing another key member of their dynastic run this evening.

Draymond Green is out tonight against the Sixers. Right quad contusion. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 16, 2022

Green played 27 minutes in the Warriors’ loss to Indiana on Wednesday night, then entered the day listed as questionable on the injury report. Draymond is averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, in addition to fulfilling his usual role as the backbone of the defense. Tonight will mark the fourth missed game this season for the 32-year-old veteran.

After dealing with a bad run of injury luck themselves a few weeks ago, the Sixers are now fortunate to be on the other end of things. In addition to Curry and Green, Andrew Wiggins remains out with a strained thigh muscle, and Klay Thompson is questionable with knee soreness. These situations do tend to balance out in the long run.

What was originally scheduled as a premium, nationally-televised showcase game has devolved into a contest the Sixers should be able to control handily. Philadelphia is currently listed as 10-point favorites, per our friends at DraftKings. With the Warriors just 2-13 on the road this season, and missing the bulk of their starting lineup, Joel Embiid and company have a great opportunity to move to 4-0 on their season-long, seven-game homestand. We’ll find out if they can play to form and defeat the Hospital Warriors starting at 7:30pm ET tonight.