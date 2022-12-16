Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers remain perfect on homestand in toppling the Warriors

Sixers regular season Bell Ringer standings:

Joel Embiid- 9

James Harden- 5

Shake Milton- 4

Tyrese Maxey- 3

Paul Reed- 2

Tobias Harris- 2

De’Anthony Melton- 1

Georges Niang- 1

If you thought Philadelphia was going to immediately jump all over a Golden State team missing three of its most important players and cruise to victory, well, let me be the first to welcome you to the Sixers basketball experience. The Warriors hit nine threes on their way to 38 first-quarter points. The Sixers stayed within striking distance with some hot shooting of their own, however, and eventually took control in the third quarter, seizing the lead and then extending it to double digits. Credit to Golden State for hanging tough, but there would be no collapse for the Sixers on this night and they prevailed, 118-106. On to our Bell Ringer candidates.

James Harden: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 turnovers

Sporting green sneakers on Friday night, The Beard had the green light to shoot the rock early in this contest. He drained three triples in the opening quarter, matching Donte DiVincenzo for 15 points in the first 12 minutes. Harden would finish 4-of-8 on the night from behind the arc, which certainly helps open up the rest of his game. He has hit at least three three-pointers in all five games since returning from injury. The offense flows so much more seamlessly when James is available, whether it’s him driving and kicking to open teammates in the corners, or throwing long downcourt passes to jumpstart transition opportunities. Harden has been playing some of his best ball as a Sixer over the past four games, not coincidentally all Sixer wins.

Joel Embiid: 34 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks, 6 turnovers

It was yet another 30-plus-point game for Joel Embiid, his sixth straight, even if it wasn’t quite as dominant as some of his past performances. Joel shot just under 50 percent from the field (11-of-23), the first time that’s happened this month, but his size ultimately proved overwhelming for the Golden State frontcourt. Down on the interior, he bullied his way to the free throw line time and again, finishing 10-of-12 at the charity stripe. Some jumpers started to fall, including one trailing three from the top of the key that led to a Golden State timeout and a loud ovation from the home crowd. Defensively, Joel had a handful of splash plays, a timely chasedown block here and there. Embiid could clean up the turnovers a bit, but he’s waltzing into 30 and 10 games on what are B+ nights for him. Enjoy watching this man.

a block to end the half. pic.twitter.com/4koG8k3w8e — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 17, 2022

De’Anthony Melton: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover

Like Harden, Melton has also now hit three or more triples in five straight games, knocking down three of his eight attempts tonight. He’s now up to 39.4 percent on the season on a career-high 5.9 attempts — not bad for a guy billed as a streaky shooter. It was a rare down defensive game for De’Anthony, but he more than made up for it on the offensive end, where his seven assists were a season-high, none prettier than his lob to Joel Embiid in transition. Melton has been an ideal connective piece for the Sixers all season long, especially leveling up his role as a starter due to all the injuries. His acquisition has to be one of the most impactful under-the-radar trades in the league this past offseason. Memphis is certainly loving life right now atop the Western Conference, but I still think they would like that one back.