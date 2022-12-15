Doc Rivers expects Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to be out ‘at least a couple more weeks’

Last week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was expected to return before Christmas, matching the three-to-four-week timeline provided when news of Maxey’s left foot fracture was announced in mid-November.

At Thursday’s practice, head coach Doc Rivers dumped a freezing cold bucket of water on that idea.

“He’s nowhere near where we thought,” Rivers told reporters. “Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. I’m making that up, but I can’t imagine him playing anytime in the next couple weeks.”

Doc Rivers on Maxey after today’s practice:



Rivers’ rough estimate of “a couple more weeks” would keep Maxey sidelined through Dec. 29. The Sixers play six games between Friday and Dec. 29, starting with the Golden State Warriors at home.

“He can sprint straight,” Rivers said. “He just can’t cut you or he can’t stop. It may get better in three days or five-to-six days, but I don’t see that happening is what I’m saying. This is an uneducated guess, but I just can’t imagine them playing any time soon.”

Maxey, 22, is averaging a career-high 22.9 points on 56.9 percent true shooting in 15 games this season. He last played in a Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, when he exited late in the first half after landing awkwardly on his left foot.