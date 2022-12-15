Should the Sixers have interest in anyone on the trade block?

Thus far, the Philadelphia 76ers have yet to be tied to any trade rumor from a notable source. While the franchise doesn’t have much to work with from an asset perspective, most expect/want them to be active ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

The Dec. 15 date is here, where a majority of the league becomes available to trade fresh off of their summertime contracts. I wouldn’t expect anything to happen, but it does unofficially mark the opening of trade season.

We might not know what/who the Sixers have their eyes set on yet, but should they be interested in any of the early names being floated around? Let’s discuss:

John Collins — Hawks

Collins has been on trade block for what seems like forever. It looks like the power forward is legitimately fed up this time, however, which may force Atlanta’s hand in finding him a new home.

The Sixers were tied to him briefly last trade deadline, as they looked to deal Ben Simmons. Thus far, it doesn’t seem like the Sixers have registered any legitimate interest in him yet.

Collins is a talented player, capable of hitting some outside shots and providing a huge burst of athleticism for above-the-rim highlight plays. He’d be good fit alongside Harden in the pick-and-roll. However, Collins has had a major down year in perimeter shooting — logging a measly 21.9 percent from three.

That three-point percentage would scare most fans off, as this team desperately needs spacing for Harden and Embiid to thrive. Also, it would be nearly impossible for the Sixers to land him from a contractual standpoint without including Tobias Harris. Opinions on Harris are mixed, but he would be the better fit between both players.

Atlanta is likely looking for a haul of draft picks and/or talents for Collins, and it’s unlikely the Sixers would be able to match even if they were interested. It makes sense why they aren’t linked to him.

Saddiq Bey — Pistons

The Sixers have refused to fill that Villanova void that they almost filled a few seasons ago. Not only would Bey fill said void, but he’s one of the more intriguing players reportedly available to some extent.

On paper, Bey would make a lot of sense for the Sixers — he’s 6-foot-8, athletic enough and can hit shots. However, it’s not as seamless of a fit as many think.

Bey has struggled this season in Detroit, even being on the bench during certain stretches. His three-point percentage has steadily decreased from his rookie year where he shot 38 percent from beyond. This season, he’s only shot 29.8 percent from three.

His shooting becomes even more of a topic when you break it down into zones. From the corner, Bey is a capable shooter at 43.9 percent. He’s struggled from everywhere else, though, only shooting a combined 24.7 percent from all other areas on the perimeter. Both Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker have excelled in corner three-point shooting, and the shooting fit would be potentially clunky.

Outside of where he’s shooting from, he just hasn’t been hitting shots. His catch-and-shoot numbers are solid, making 34.5 percent of those shot attempts. His shooting falls off a cliff when you dive even deeper into the shots he’s attempting. Bey is only shooting 18.6 percent on pull-up threes (not a typo), and only 17.1 percent on threes with a defender 4-6 feet away from him.

Shooting/fit worries aside, it isn’t often that a 6-foot-8 wing with above-average athleticism and offense becomes available. Detroit’s asking price is reportedly one unprotected pick, which the Sixers don’t have until 2029. It’s possible that a route to Bey could exist if they landed additional draft capital, but it’s probably too much trouble than it’s worth. Still, I’d argue it’s worth a call.

Kyle Kuzma — Wizards

To nobody’s surprise, the Washington Wizards have been painfully mediocre. Their now super-maxed star, Bradley Beal, has been in and out of the lineup, which you can point at for their lackluster 11-18 record. But the roster isn’t that good, and if you factor in Kuzma’s upcoming payday it makes sense why’d they take some calls on him.

Out of everyone on this list, I’d argue Kuzma would be the best fit and talent the Sixers could acquire. He jacks over seven three-point attempts per game and hits enough of them, at roughly 34 percent. He isn’t a lockdown defender but he uses his length well, and he does decent enough that you should be able to play him in crunch time.

Kuzma’s become a productive player, and the asking price might not be as much as you’d think. Kuzma has a player option this summer worth $12 million that he’ll almost certainly opt out of for more money. Thus far, the Wizards seem hesitant to offer big money for him. Letting Kuzma walk this summer for nothing would be devastating for a team devoid of much talent, and they might have to settle if it looks like he’s out the door.

Unfortunately, the path to a Kuzma deal is hazy at best. You’d assume Tobias Harris would be out the door in some capacity, and it’s unlikely that the Wizards wouldn’t pay Kuzma just to pay Harris for the next year and a half. From a money perspective, they could trade other players (such as a De’Anthony Melton, Matisse Thybulle or Furkan Korkmaz), but the fit alongside Harris wouldn’t be optimal.

The fit and talent of Kuzma makes sense, but the path to getting him in Philly would be difficult and complicated to the point where it might not be worth the trouble for either side.

Jae Crowder — Suns

Jae Crowder is still a Phoenix Sun in what might be the strangest holdout of a non-star player we’ve seen in awhile.

LB, among many others, has kicked the tires on a Crowder-to-Philly deal plenty of times so I’ll skim over this. Crowder would help on both ends, but he is mainly a power forward — which is the Sixers’ deepest position right now with Tucker, Harris, and Niang.

The Sixers have limited assets to work with and it’s hard to imagine them using those on a half season of Jae Crowder when they can address other areas of the roster.

Cam Reddish — Knicks

For the past few years, fans have floated around mock deals surrounding the Norristown, Pennsylvania native. Reddish requested a trade out of Atlanta last season, eventually landing with the Knicks. Now, Reddish requested another trade out of New York, due to a lack of role and playing time.

Reddish hasn’t been good in the NBA thus far, and the only reason he’s really worth listing is due to his value cratering. The ask is reportedly a second-round draft pick, which seems like a bargain for a former lottery pick.

While the ask is nearly non-existent for Reddish, the idea of him is much better than the actual player. It’s clear he wants a large role with a team, and that isn’t going to happen on a win-now roster.

Thybulle, who most point at as a likely-to-be-traded candidate, wouldn’t even make much sense in a one-for-one swap. We all know Thybulle isn’t a shooter, with a 32.3 percent career average from three. Ironically, Reddish has the same career-percentage as Thybulle.

Reddish can put up a 40-point game once every blue moon, but the opportunity is non-existent here in Philly. They can do better, even with the sunk cost.

Bojan Bogdanović — Pistons

Cade Cunningham is officially done this season and you can place a safe bet that Detroit plans on bottoming out in the coming months. Bojan Bogdanovic, who is 33 years old, doesn’t really fit their timeline and it’s likely he’ll be moved for draft capital ahead of the deadline.

Much like Kuzma, Bojan would be a tremendous get for the Sixers. He’s on a reasonable deal and is one of the best high-volume shooters in the NBA. He doesn’t get much credit defensively, but he’s better than he gets credit for.

Jake Fischer reported that the ask is one first-round draft pick of value. The Sixers, as of right now, don’t really have a draft pick that meets this ask. A Bojan deal would almost certainly involve Tobias Harris too, who doesn’t fit Detroit’s timeline either. The Sixers would likely have to move off of De’Anthony Melton just to get a first-round draft pick of value — and that’s assuming they could also find a home for Harris.

While it’s far from impossible, it is complicated to see how the Sixers could land Bogdanovic while improving their roster. It makes sense why the Sixers haven’t been one of the reported frontrunners.

Eric Gordon — Rockets

The Sixers reportedly almost acquired Eric Gordon near the 2022 NBA Draft before the deal fell through. Half of the Sixers’ roster is former Rockets, so it’s only right to touch on Gordon.

The Rockets have an abundance of wing talent and it seems like now more than ever is the time for them to part ways with Gordon ahead of his non-guaranteed year. The Rockets are likely to pursue draft capital in return for Gordon, which the Sixers could theoretically match.

The pathway to a Gordon deal falls apart when you take finances into account. A Gordon trade would likely require Tobias Harris’ salary, which won’t be a cakewalk to move. You’d probably be dealing with a multi-team deal.

There’s also the fact that Harris is simply a better player than Eric Gordon at this point in time. Unless you’re getting additional stuff back, which they probably wouldn’t, it wouldn’t make sense from a talent perspective.

As you can see with some of the early bigger names, they don’t make too much sense for the Sixers — whether the cost is too high, it becomes too complicated to make a deal or if the fit isn’t just there. It’s extremely early in the trade season, however, so expect additional names to pop up in the coming weeks.