Warriors Steph Curry will reportedly miss ‘a few weeks,’ including matchup vs. Sixers

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be without the two-time NBA MVP when they come to South Philadelphia on Friday to face the Sixers.

Steph Curry is expected to miss time with a left shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

Curry was reaching in for a steal late in the Warriors’ Wednesday contest with the Indiana Pacers when he grabbed for his left shoulder. After being subbed out, he headed to the locker room and did not return. At the time of his exit in the third quarter, Curry had 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

This is the play where Steph Curry came up grabbing his left shoulder. He’s still in the locker room as fourth quarter is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/NDKEbHfuho — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

It’s been a rough go for the Warriors all around.

The defending champions fell to the Pacers 125-119 with both Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out with injuries. The loss came just 24 hours after a defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are now 14-15 on the year with a dismal 2-13 away record.

I can’t imagine it’s about to get any easier without Curry.

The star guard is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game shooting 50 percent on field goals for the season so far. With him on the floor, the Warriors have an offensive rating of 118.9. Without him that drops to 99.9.

Philadelphia will chase their fourth win in a row and aim to remain perfect on the current seven-game homestand when they host Golden State at 7:30 PM EST on Friday night.