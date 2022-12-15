Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (149) Hey, Maybe We’re Not Dead Yet

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily and Steve discuss an uncharacteristically sunny week in Sixers, as the team has suddenly won three straight! Albeit the first of them was a fall-from-ahead ugly one that they tried their hardest to give away to the Lakers— no matter! Things are on the upswing for the home Sixers. Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring, James Harden is back to playing well and even trying most of the time, and the role players are hitting shots. They dive into some hilariously contradictory quotes from the players and Doc Rivers, the play of Tobias Harris, and Dad Joel making an appearance.

Plus: thoughts on Joel taking note of Sixers fans online throwing him in the trade machine (is this something or nothing?) and The Ringer’s player rankings, straight up and League Pass edition.

