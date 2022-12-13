 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TDDF: Eagles trounce Giants, Embiid’s big weekend, Turner’s presser, and more

A fun weekend in Philly sports to recap.

By Paul Hudrick
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy recap the Eagles crushing the division-rival Giants at the Meadowlands, including big days from Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts. They also discuss Joel Embiid’s dominant two-game stretch, Trea Turner’s introduction to Philly, the Phillies signing a couple more arms, and more.

  • A thoroughly dominant Eagles’ win gets them to 12-1
  • New York cheesesteaks = bad
  • Is there a bad Philly cheesesteak?
  • Sanders having one hell of a season. Is he playing his way out of Philly?
  • Hurts is the MVP favorite ... as he should be
  • Sixers win the first two games of their homestand
  • Embiid playing focused and inspired basketball
  • What is James Harden’s perfect role?
  • Turner had his introductory presser
  • Pandering to Philly fans is smart and good
  • Taijuan Walker’s price might be steep, but who cares?
  • The Flyers are a hockey team that plays in Philadelphia

