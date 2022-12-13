TDDF: Eagles trounce Giants, Embiid’s big weekend, Turner’s presser, and more

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy recap the Eagles crushing the division-rival Giants at the Meadowlands, including big days from Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts. They also discuss Joel Embiid’s dominant two-game stretch, Trea Turner’s introduction to Philly, the Phillies signing a couple more arms, and more.

A thoroughly dominant Eagles’ win gets them to 12-1

New York cheesesteaks = bad

Is there a bad Philly cheesesteak?

Sanders having one hell of a season. Is he playing his way out of Philly?

Hurts is the MVP favorite ... as he should be

Sixers win the first two games of their homestand

Embiid playing focused and inspired basketball

What is James Harden’s perfect role?

Turner had his introductory presser

Pandering to Philly fans is smart and good

Taijuan Walker’s price might be steep, but who cares?

The Flyers are a hockey team that plays in Philadelphia

