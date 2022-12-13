Curry-Giannis and Tatum-LeBron: TNT’s doubleheader teases fireworks on Tuesday

The Sixers host the Kings on Tuesday and Joel Embiid will look to continue rolling. The big fella has 91 points over his last two games and no one‘s been able to stop him so good luck to Domas Sabonis.

But that’s not on primetime. And we won’t quibble because Steph Curry versus Giannis is must-see TV and as Sixers fans we can only hope the best shooter of all time can make life difficult for the Deer and give the Sixers one notch up in the standings.

After that the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers for a late night showdown. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will look to get the better of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It wouldn’t hurt the Sixers if LeBron balls out here either.

Let’s take a look at some of the lines from my friends over at DraftKings.

Warriors-Bucks (-4, Money Line -175)

I’m gonna start with the Bucks -180 money line. I think they get it done, sadly. Giannis cracking 30.5 or more (-155) points feel safe when... well, who on earth can stop him?

Klay Thompson has been hot lately scoring 34, 22, 28, and 26 over his last four outings. He drops 22 (+100) tonight.

With the Bucks winning that single game parlay pays +235 on my bet.

As of Monday night a comically high 89 percent of bets had come in on the Boston Celtics to cover -3.5 in L.A. Bettors don’t think the Celtics are gonna lose two in a row and on top of that, it’s not rare for one of LeBron or Davis to pop on the injury report these days so getting the greenbacks in on green early probably was not the worst idea. By Tuesday a.m., the lined moved to -4.

Pop on an SGP and smash the original -3.5 line (-110), along with LeBron James’ 25.5 (-135) over, and Davis’ 26.5 (-150) over. LeBron, gunning for Kareem, feels doable.

For Celts player props you gotta like Jayson Tatum‘s over 27.5 (-140). JT has been a little bit hard to predict. He drops 18 one night versus the Warriors, 14 another versus the Heat, 49 couple nights prior vs. that same Heat unit. He’s all over the place, but with 49 in the range of outcomes, I like him for 28. Pat Beverly is a dog but isn’t big enough for this guy, and Bev may have to split time on Jaylen Brown too.

Jaylen Brown has been a monster on the glass lately. He’s posted 14, 10, 8, 7, and 9 rebounds in the month of December. Tick on him for over 7.5 reb, (+110).

Now our Celtics spread, LeBron points over 25.5, Davis points 26.5 over pays +650, and if you tack on the Tatum + Brown plays we’re up to +900!

DraftKings would actually let me bet $20 bucks to hit both parlays, our Warriors-Bucks, Celtics-Lakers monstrosity. If I had guts like that I could bet $20 to win $690 bucks at +3350. Tempting.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.