Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton out vs. Kings with nagging back tightness

Another day, another addition to the injury report.

De’Anthony Melton is listed as questionable for Tuesday night vs. the Kings with back tightness, an injury that he has been managing for some time now, as the Sixers look to extend their win streak to three games.

Update: 6:01 p.m.: Melton has been ruled out for Tuesday night, the Sixers say. Doc Rivers remarked after Sunday’s win against the Hornets that he thought Melton didn’t look right in the first half. All 12 of Melton’s points came in the second half.

De’Anthony Melton is OUT tonight. Danuel House Jr. is now considered doubtful. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) December 13, 2022

“It’s something I’m trying to stay on,” Melton said after the Sixers’ overtime victory against the Lakers last Friday. “Getting as healthy as possible is important, especially when guys keep going down and with guys coming back.”

Melton has been heavily utilized by head coach Doc Rivers as of late, especially following Tyrese Maxey going down with a foot injury. In that overtime contest against the Lakers, the 24-year-old set career highs in points with 33, three-pointers with eight, steals with seven, and minutes with a whopping 43.

Melton most recently played 28 minutes in the Sixers’ 131-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. The shooting guard put up 12 points in the third period, all from beyond the arc.

“[Melton] knows I appreciate the effort because I find myself in the same situation quite a bit,” teammate Joel Embiid, who has dealt with and played through his own fair share of injuries, said last Friday night. “Every single chance I can, even when I’m hurt, I want to be on the floor. To be able to do the same, even though he’s dealing with a back injury, I appreciate the effort.”

Melton is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season, and is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

As for reinforcements, Georges Niang has been listed as probable, and the Sixers have recalled Jaden Springer from the Delaware Bluecoats.