Embiid drops 53 as Sixers cruise past Hornets

These 50 pieces are becoming more of a regular occurrence.

The Sixers knocked off the Charlotte Hornets 131-113 Sunday night on the back of another bonkers performance from Joel Embiid. The big man dropped 53 points, shooting 20 of 32 from the field, as well as pulling down 12 rebounds. Tobias Harris poured in 17 points and James Harden dished out 16 assists.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

It was an ugly start to this one, as both teams combined to shoot 38.3 percent from the field out of the gate. The Sixers picked things up right where they left off against the Lakers in terms of taking care of the basketball. Five Philly turnovers in the first allowed the Hornets to score 10 fast-break points.

Some good life from an all-bench unit after the starters struggled offensively, with Shake Milton bringing the Hornets’ lead down to one as the quarter ended. It is worth noting that Montrezl Harrell got the nod at backup center after Paul Reed struggled against L.A.

Second Quarter

If for some reason the phrase “Sixer Killer” is ever put into some sort of dictionary or encyclopedia, Terry Rozier should be the picture next to it. Fifteen first-half points on 6 of 10 shooting.

The Sixers were able to build off the energy the bench unit gave them in the second. They reeled off a 15-0 run around when the starters checked back in to put themselves out in front.

Joel Embiid was just a bully in the second quarter. Mason Plumlee was straight up not having a good time. Embiid scored on five of the team’s last six trips down the floor to end the half, putting up an absurd 28 first-half points as the Sixers took a seven-point lead into the break.

ok but can your big do THIS?! pic.twitter.com/C9HD5b1G0P — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 12, 2022

Third Quarter

After a career night on Friday, De’Anthony Melton went scoreless in the first half tonight. He came alive in the third quarter, putting up 12 points on four triples, as the Sixers’ lead grew to as much as 19 during this stretch.

Melton making it look easy pic.twitter.com/Gn2guickcx — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 12, 2022

Charlotte did the little things to keep them in the game despite the talent deficiency. They beat the Sixers 24-5 in second chance points through three quarters and took 14 free throws in the third quarter, keeping the Sixers’ lead at just nine heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Just like the first half, Montrezl Harrell gave the Sixers some really solid minutes. He finished the night with nine points and, more impressively, four assists. This is the perfect type of game for Harrell as he provides an energy that was generally lacking.

What was crazy about this performance for Embiid is that it feels like he did it without hardly breaking a sweat. He’s talented enough that he’s had some 30-point games without playing too well this year, but his ability to score 53 points in an NBA game and make it look as easy as he did is incredible.