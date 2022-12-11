Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Hornets: second half thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 11, 2022, 7:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Hornets: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets When: 6:00 pm ET, Sunday Dec. 11 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid, Sixers comfortably defeat Charlotte Embiid drops 53 as Sixers cruise past Hornets Sixers vs. Hornets: first half thread Sixers aim to find better form against Hornets Sixers nearly squander 18-point lead and explain the near collapse Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers trip over themselves into an overtime win over the Lakers Loading comments...
