The Gastroenteritis Blues: (147) Embiid is Back and Let’s Forget about the Cleveland Game

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily, Dan and Steve discuss the Sixers getting blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Doc Rivers; hilarious quotes from after the game. Is there anything to be learned from the contest? Should anyone be concerned with the Sixers’ overall lack of concern for a loss like that? It may be a pattern.

They also discuss Embiid’s game-winner over the Hawks, and James Harden’s imminent return to the lineup on Monday and its ripple effects on the rest of the roster, namely guards Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton.

They also play some three-point trivia and rank the best liquids (?) before they round out this episode with some predictions for this week’s two games.

