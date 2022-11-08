 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Phillies’ magical run ends, the Eagles are 8-0 & Joel Embiid is back!

Paul and Shamus discuss the latest from the Philadelphia sports scene.

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy put a bow on a fun Phillies postseason run that ended in disappointment last Saturday night.

Plus, the Eagles are 8-0, Joel Embiid is showing signs of life, and John Tortorella benched another veteran.

Paul and Shamus discuss a bunch of other topics from the Philadelphia sports scene, including:

  • What a run for your Fightins
  • Are you happy it happened or disappointed they couldn’t close the deal?
  • Did Rob Thomson make the right decision pulling Zack Wheeler?
  • What should be the priority this offseason?
  • Can you really trade Rhys Hoskins?
  • What was your favorite moment from the 2022 postseason?
  • Eagles take care of business against Texans-Imagine trading A.J. Brown
  • Not hyperbolic to think the Eagles could have seven or eight Pro Bowlers
  • Jalen Hurts now the betting favorite for MVP
  • Embiid looked like himself in win over Suns
  • What’s your biggest concern with James Harden missing the next month?
  • Rasmus Ristolainen was the latest veteran to catch the wrath of Torts
  • Does the act get old quick for the Flyers’ veterans?

