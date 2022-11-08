The Phillies’ magical run ends, the Eagles are 8-0 & Joel Embiid is back!

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy put a bow on a fun Phillies postseason run that ended in disappointment last Saturday night.
Plus, the Eagles are 8-0, Joel Embiid is showing signs of life, and John Tortorella benched another veteran.
Paul and Shamus discuss a bunch of other topics from the Philadelphia sports scene, including:
- What a run for your Fightins
- Are you happy it happened or disappointed they couldn’t close the deal?
- Did Rob Thomson make the right decision pulling Zack Wheeler?
- What should be the priority this offseason?
- Can you really trade Rhys Hoskins?
- What was your favorite moment from the 2022 postseason?
- Eagles take care of business against Texans-Imagine trading A.J. Brown
- Not hyperbolic to think the Eagles could have seven or eight Pro Bowlers
- Jalen Hurts now the betting favorite for MVP
- Embiid looked like himself in win over Suns
- What’s your biggest concern with James Harden missing the next month?
- Rasmus Ristolainen was the latest veteran to catch the wrath of Torts
- Does the act get old quick for the Flyers’ veterans?
You can listen to the full episode below:
Or through one of the following links:
