The Phillies’ magical run ends, the Eagles are 8-0 & Joel Embiid is back!

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy put a bow on a fun Phillies postseason run that ended in disappointment last Saturday night.

Plus, the Eagles are 8-0, Joel Embiid is showing signs of life, and John Tortorella benched another veteran.

Paul and Shamus discuss a bunch of other topics from the Philadelphia sports scene, including:

What a run for your Fightins

Are you happy it happened or disappointed they couldn’t close the deal?

Did Rob Thomson make the right decision pulling Zack Wheeler?

What should be the priority this offseason?

Can you really trade Rhys Hoskins?

What was your favorite moment from the 2022 postseason?

Eagles take care of business against Texans-Imagine trading A.J. Brown

Not hyperbolic to think the Eagles could have seven or eight Pro Bowlers

Jalen Hurts now the betting favorite for MVP

Embiid looked like himself in win over Suns

What’s your biggest concern with James Harden missing the next month?

Rasmus Ristolainen was the latest veteran to catch the wrath of Torts

Does the act get old quick for the Flyers’ veterans?

