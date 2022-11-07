Joel Embiid returns to Sixers’ lineup Monday

After missing his previous three games due to a non-COVID illness, Joel Embiid will make his return to the lineup Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Joel Embiid is available tonight. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 8, 2022

Despite warming up Friday pregame against the New York Knicks, Embiid missed his third straight game. The big fella’s return is much needed for Philly as they will begin at least the next month of basketball without James Harden. Embiid is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in six games played this season.

While Embiid has recovered from the flu, it’s still impacting the team, as Danuel House Jr. remains out.