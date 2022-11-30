TDDF: Should Eagles bring back Malcolm Jenkins? Plus, Shake Milton helps Sixers get on track

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drinks Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy recap the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers at the Linc Sunday night. Plus, dissecting a fun week for the Hospital Sixers, the Flyers won a game(!), and when the Phillies might make a big move.

Paul and Shamus have plenty to discuss after a busy week in the Philadelphia sports world. The guys also get into:

The Eagles moved to 10-1 … but it was dicey

What would it take for Jalen Hurts to win MVP?

Miles Sanders is playing his way to a big payday

The fallout from C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s injury

Should the Eagles bring Malcolm Jenkins out of retirement?

How do they shore up their run defense with King Henry coming to town?

The Hospital Sixers gave us a fun week

Look at Shake Milton, man-Joel Embiid returns; James Harden not far off

What does Doc Rivers do when everyone is healthy?

The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak

Another weird encounter for John Tortorella with the Philly media

Can the Phillies sign Trea Turner already?

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean