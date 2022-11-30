 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Harden targeting Monday vs. the Rockets for return

The Sixers’ star has been sidelined since Nov. 4 with a tendon strain in his right foot.

By JacksonJFrank
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers saw Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle re-enter the rotation after brief hiatuses due to injury. Despite those returns, the Sixers are still shorthanded, as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are on the mend with separate foot ailments. Harden, however, appears to be the next reinforcement for 12-9 Philadelphia.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps said “there’s a chance” Harden comes back during the Sixers’ three-game road trip, which spans from Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers through Monday against the Houston Rockets.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania provided further clarity about Harden’s timeline, saying the All-Star guard is “targeting a return on this road trip, most likely that final game of the trip next Monday in Houston.” A team source confirmed the report to Liberty Ballers.

Throughout Harden’s four-week absence, Shake Milton has stepped up. He’ll continue to hold down the starting point guard spot Wednesday in Cleveland, with both Harden and Maxey both already ruled out. The Cavaliers and Sixers tip off at 7 p.m. EST.

