Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (142) Harden is hurt, Sixers win some games, the Nets are disgusting

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily and Steve begin by discussing the unfortunate news of the day: James Harden is set to miss a month’s time due to a foot injury. How will Harden’s injury impact the following: Joel Embiid? Doc Rivers? Tyrese Maxey? De’Anthony Melton? Kemba Walker?? Listen to find out whether or not the hosts find Harden’s elongated injury to be a big problem or not.

They also discuss the week of games, where the Sixers went 3-1 and held its weight without Embiid. This week showcased to the gang Maxey’s star potential (or reality) Melton and Georges Niang’s value, and just how much Doc Rivers seems to loathe Paul Reed.

In the second half of the pod, they discuss the NBA’s decision to dock the Sixers’ two future second round picks due to improper offseason contact with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House — a decision both hosts found to be completely random and hypocritical.

And finally, they talk about the mess going on in Brooklyn, from Kyrie Irving’s devolution into antisemitism to the team’s shambolic pursuit of suspended head coach Ime Udoka.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here!

Please rate, subscribe, review, follow and enjoy.

LINKS:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean