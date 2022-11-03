Delaware Blue Coats announce roster for 2022-23 G League season

The Delaware Blue Coats have finalized their roster for the 2022-23 G League season, they announced on Thursday. Headlining the team is a trio of Philadelphia 76ers, Jaden Springer, Julian Champagnie and Michael Foster Jr., with the latter two on two-way contracts. Coby Karl is back for his second season as head coach of the Blue Coats. In his first year, he helped lead Delaware to the G League Finals, where they were swept by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the best-of-three series.

Playing for Karl alongside Springer, Champagnie and Foster Jr. are the likes of Charlie Brown Jr., Patrick McCaw Jr., Sekou Doumbouya, Mac McClung and Skylar Mays, all of whom have NBA experience. Brown appeared in 19 games with the Sixers last season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Delaware is slated to kick off its G League schedule on Nov. 4 in a road contest against the Greensboro Swarm at 7 p.m. EST. The Blue Coats will make their home debut on Nov. 10 inside Chase Fieldhouse against the Capital City Go-Go at 7 p.m. EST.