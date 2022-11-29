Who you got for all the marbles: Steph or Luka? A spicy Tuesday doubleheader

Joel Embiid returned and helped boost the hospital Sixers to a huge home win. Philly finds themselves now in fifth place in the East at 12-9. Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, and Georges Niang all stepped it up in a big way. Philadelphia, of course, has been without James Harden (sprained foot) for some time, then they lost both Tyrese Maxey (fractured foot) and Embiid (sprained foot) as well. But Embiid’s was the least severe and he dominated vs. the Hawks on Monday.

It’s that time of the year where teams are less inclined to lean on stars, and perhaps play it conservatively with certain guys who are banged up. (Not the Sixers, of course, they’ve basically played every game like it’s a Game 7 so far).

Welcome to Adam Silver's NBA. In just the last week, the Knicks have played the Nuggets without Jokic, the Suns without Chris Paul and now the Blazers without Dame Lillard. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) November 26, 2022

Still, in our first game of the night we’re lucky enough to see some true supernovas.

It’s not every night you get to see two of the most fun players on the planet square off. Steph Curry battles Luka Doncic in a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

About 3⁄ 4 of bettors like the Warriors here, per our buddies at VISN. Winners of three in a row, the Dubs are clicking a bit, spreading the love around with big contributions from guys like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and of course, Curry.

Dallas on the other hand has lost four in a row, falling to the Nuggets at home by a point, before embarking on a brutal Eastern swing. On the road they lost to the Celtics, Raptors, and Bucks in succession.

All signs point towards a Warriors win then, right? Ahh, that fickle pendulum of parity.

I’m going with a contrarian play today! Give me the Mavericks coming for blood in this one. I’ll toggle one Single Game Parlay, and plug in the Mavs money line at -105. I think the game will be close. And so that means Andrew Wiggins goes over 17.5 points (+105). He’s dropped 17, 20, 31, 22 in his last four. And that lower end 17 burger he put up was in a lopsided contest where he only had to log 31 minutes. If he plays his usual 33 minutes-plus I think we get the requisite Canadian Bacon we need from Maple Jordan. Speaking of Jordan, Jordan Poole has 19 or more in three of his last four, so I like him here to go over 15.5 (+100).

If we leave that as is, with the Mavs winning, with Wiggins dropping 18 or more, and Poole dropping 16 or more, then we’re making a cool $50 bucks on a five-dollar bet. The Warriors rank 11th in the league in DraftKings fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards, so if you like Luka to go over 33.5 (+110) as well then our five bucks now pays out $75.

What do you think? Luka Drops 35, Poole and Wiggins have to go off because we know that Jason Kidd defenses love to junk it up and sell out to stop superstars like Steph Curry. And the Mavs grind it out. And you’ve made 15 times your bet. Then you can head over to Mitchell & Ness to buy a discount Shareef Abdur-Rahim Grizzlies throwback. He’s now the Prez of the G League, and I spotted a fresh one of these on the rack the other day:

Might go well with those aqua sneaks of yours.

L.A. Clippers at Portland Trailblazers (Blazers -3.5, Money Line -170)

No Kawhi Leonard, no Paul George means we’re looking at a Reggie Jackson-led shorthanded Clips group. They won’t have John Wall or Luke Kennard either. And of course, on the other side, we’ve got no Damian Lillard.

Having lost six of their last eight games, the Blazers find themselves as home favorites here over a Clippers team that tends to surprise me. Ty Lue’s groups compete, and I’ve paid the price by betting against the likes of Terance Mann and Amir Coffey when both PG and Kawhi were out in the past.

Remember back in 2021, when the Clips were missing Kawhi, PG, Pat Beverly, and Nic Batum and beat the fully healthy defending Eastern Conference Champion, Miami Heat? Maybe I’m too biased by a single betting experience game more than a full year ago. But, alas...

I don’t know what to expect here, so I guess I’ll pick the Clippers getting +130 Money Line. My “when in doubt, take the bigger payout” fallback.

Continuing on with my faulty logic, I’m going to bet on Amir Coffey to drop over 11.5 points (+135) and I think Anfernee Simons does work for the home team dropping 23.5 or more (+100).

Here our $5 dollar bet pays $47.50. If you prefer the Blazers to win, with Coffey and Simons big nights still locked in, you can still get +625 on your money. Zubac has been really playing well lately, and Big Z dropping over 12.5 (+105) coming off a 31-point explosion feels like a great bet.

The Blazers winning, with Coffey dropping 12 or more, Simons hitting 24 or more, and Zooby-Zooby Zoo recording 13 or more pays +1200.

