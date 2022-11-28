Joel Embiid is available for Monday’s Sixers-Hawks game

Updated: 6:45 p.m.

Joel Embiid is available for Monday’s contest between the 11-9 Philadelphia 76ers and 11-9 Atlanta Hawks. Matisse Thybulle is also available. Embiid’s missed the past four games because of a left mid-foot sprain, while Thybulle’s been sidelined for the last three with left ankle tenosynovitis. Philadelphia is 3-1 during this Embiid-less stretch and 2-1 amid Thybulle’s absence.

Other Sixers included on the injury report are James Harden (out, right foot tendon strain), Tyrese Maxey (out, left foot fracture), Jaden Springer (out, right quad strain) and P.J. Tucker (probable, left ankle soreness). Tucker will also play.

The Sixers are 5-3 in the eight games Embiid has missed this season. They’ve won two in a row and are two games above .500 for the first time this year. In his 12 games, the 28-year-old big man is averaging 32.3 points (63.2 percent true shooting), 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks.

Philadelphia will aim to push its winning streak to three when it welcomes Atlanta to town at 7 p.m. EST on Monday.