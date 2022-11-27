Sixers obliterate Magic with balanced effort

The Sixers swept their weekend set in Orlando, blowing out the Magic by a score of 133-103 Sunday night. Once again led by 20-plus-point games from Tobias Harris and Shake Milton, the Sixers had it all going for them offensively as they shot 64.9 percent as a team.

The Sixers have now won three of their last four and are two games above .500 for the first time this season at 11-9.

Here are some instant observations from the win.

First Quarter

Another really good first quarter from Tobias Harris, who had nine points on 3of 4 shooting early on. Perhaps it’s the fact that Doc Rivers and Montrezl Harrell are also here, but there are big 2018-19 Clippers vibes from these Hospital Sixers right now. Harris finished with 25 points on the night.

A lot of offense to start this one out, as both teams had 30+ point quarters, shooting over 60 percent from the field to start the game. Philly took advantage of five Magic turnovers to end the quarter on a 13-2 run and take a four-point lead.

Furkan Korkmaz, wow

Second Quarter

The Magic were not able to take advantage of their height in this one. The Sixers outscored Orlando 38-20 in the paint and out rebounded them 24-17 in the first half. Philly didn’t really have much of any resistance as they shot 66 percent from the field as a team in the first half.

The Sixers flat out dominated the second quarter. They outscored Orlando 31-13, jumping out to a 22-point halftime lead. The team played some excellent defense as the Magic shot just 4 of 21 from the field in the quarter. Paul Reed’s two stocks stood out, as well as this play on the offensive end.

Third Quarter

Well, with the lead they built up in the first half, it looked like the Sixers were trying to steal some extra rest for P.J. Tucker, who did not return to the second half with left ankle soreness. Tucker has been dealing with a couple of minor injuries over the past couple of weeks, so it’s reasonable to not bring him back in this one.

It is about time that the contributions from the M_lton backcourt goes noticed. De’Anthony Melton was his normal chaotic self, with two steals and a block while also shooting 50 percent from the field. Shake Milton missed just three shots all night, setting a new season high of 29 points. Anyone who’s watched Milton knows he is capable of scoring a lot of points, but the consistency he's done it with since Maxey went down has been truly impressive.

Tonight was Danuel House Jr.’s best night as a Sixer, as he shot 5 of 8 from the field for a season-high 19 points and did not completely shatter his spine after falling hard on a first-quarter dunk.

Fourth Quarter