Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Magic: second half thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Nov 27, 2022, 7:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Magic: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic When: 6:00 pm ET, Sunday Nov. 27 Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: A plethora of options as Sixers smoke Magic Sixers obliterate Magic with balanced effort Sixers vs. Magic: first half thread Markelle Fultz could make season debut vs. red-hot Shake Milton and Sixers Sunday Talking About the supporting cast stepping up again for the Sixers Sixers Bell Ringer: Shake Milton, Tobias Harris lead the way in fun Sixers’ win Loading comments...
Loading comments...