Sixers Bell Ringer: Shake Milton, Tobias Harris lead the way in fun Sixers’ win

Sixers regular season Bell Ringer standings:

Joel Embiid - 6

James Harden - 4

Tyrese Maxey- 3

Shake Milton- 2

Tobias Harris - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Paul Reed - 1

The Sixers — or Shake Milton’s Sixers as some are calling them — kicked off their two-game set in Orlando with a win Friday night, taking down the Magic 107-99. It was another team effort for the undermanned Sixers, as the aforementioned Milton had another near-triple double, Tobias Harris had a solid offensive night while guarding the No. 1 overall pick, De’Anthony Melton was smothering defensively, and The Minivan was shifting gears.

Let’s talk Bell Ringer!

Shake Milton: 24 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists

It’s not a surprise that Milton has stepped up in the absence of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, as he’s always excelled when he has the ball in his hands more often. Milton has averaged 22.3 points per game in the four games he’s started for the injured Maxey. What’s been very encouraging from him during this stretch is his outside shooting. He hit a season-high four three-pointers Friday night. Milton also played some real solid perimeter defense in this one, this particular block on Franz Wagner in the first quarter was very impressive.

Georges Niang: 18 points (5-7 3PM), two rebounds, one assist

Niang has really shot the ball well this month and that continued Friday night. He got it going in the clutch as well, as 14 of his 18 came in the second half. Niang like everyone else on this team has had a lot of extra responsibility over the last two weeks. I have been pleasantly surprised by the results of him putting the ball on the floor. He seems to have found a groove with that scoop layup, and this pass to Paul Reed was a thing of beauty.

out the orlando mud. pic.twitter.com/3Y1rYNlvVR — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 26, 2022

Tobias Harris: 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal

It was a very typical Tobi stat line for a very typical Tobi night. Harris went just 1 of 7 from downtown, but made up for it by shooting 9 of 14 on twos. Harris and Milton have been the primary scoring options Philly has needed during this injury-riddled stretch. Harris also played very solid defense on this year’s No. 1 overall pick Paolo Ranchero, holding him to just 5 of 12 shooting from the field.

De’Anthony Melton: 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals

Melton struggled from the field in the second half, but his first quarter and defensive effort is what gets him a shot at Bell Ringer for the night. Philly struggled with the Magic’s height and length in the interior, but Melton was a menace on the perimeter. He has such a knack for picking off lazy passes.

DHouse to THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/bkKOv1jnza — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 26, 2022