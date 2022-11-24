Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (146) Sixers depth is displaying resolve in absence of Harden, Maxey and Embiid | out now

Happy Thanksgiving! On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues (recorded postgame Wednesday night) Steve and Dan discuss the Sixers’ huge, undermanned win over the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons. They talk through every detail of that victory, both on and off the court, and what it signified about the team’s growing chemistry with its stars out. Then, they discuss the week’s other big win over the Milwaukee Bucks and the big brouhaha that followed between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell and a ladder. They break it down frame-by-frame.

Also covered: the loss against the Hornets, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle trade rumors, amicable vs. amiable, and how best the Sixers can maximize De’Anthony Melton’s minutes once everyone is healthy once again.

