Sixers Bell Ringer: Shake Milton continues strong stretch of play in loss to Hornets

Sixers regular season Bell Ringer standings:

Joel Embiid - 6

James Harden - 4

Tyrese Maxey- 3

Tobias Harris - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Shake Milton - 1

Paul Reed - 1

Following an exhilarating 115-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Philadelphia traveled south in hopes of a third consecutive win and the second straight without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Despite another valiant effort from various Sixers, Philadelphia fell, 107-101, to the Charlotte Hornets, who were missing All-Star LaMelo Ball in their own right.

Shake Milton extended his recent run of savvy, efficient scoring and playmaking. De’Anthony Melton opened the night en fuego before cooling off, though still filled in commendably as a creator. Paul Reed backed up his career outing with another noteworthy showing. Montrezl Harrell turned in his best game of the season. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Shake Milton: 22 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals

After opening the year outside the rotation, Milton has been money over the past four games. Ever since Tyrese Maxey went down, he’s handled lead guard duties and fared quite well. That was the case Wednesday. He comfortably found his spots in the midrange for pull-up jumpers, runners and floaters, and has developed some nifty synergy with Harrell, particularly on wraparound passes for buckets inside. His seven boards matched a season-high, while the nine dimes tied his most since May 16, 2021. The fifth-year guard is playing high-quality ball and the depleted Sixers have surely needed it.

if you need us, we'll be watching this on repeat. pic.twitter.com/0BZZeNVNsn — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 24, 2022

De’Anthony Melton: 20 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists

Behind 13 first-quarter points, Melton helped the Sixers lunge out to an early 33-21 lead after one frame. He routinely buried pull-up jumpers and helped captain the creation load alongside his backcourt partner in Milton. Both because his jumper went quiet and Charlotte dialed up the traps to eliminate his space, he couldn’t sustain that success beyond the first quarter. Regardless, he provided a welcomed flurry of points and terrorized the passing lanes en route to four takeaways. Given Philadelphia’s lack of interior size, his aggression on the boards helps mitigate that current issue and is another high point of his evening.

Paul Reed: Six points, eight rebounds, three blocks, one steal, one assist

Tuesday, the former DePaul Blue Demon authored his finest performance of the young season. Wednesday, he produced his second-finest outing, even with the four fouls this time (just one on Tuesday). Whether it’s in ball-screen coverage or as a helper, his mobility, length and dexterity are constant irritants for opposing offenses. His range when hedging is quite impressive. Reed, once again, exhibited progress as an offensive presence. His patience as a finisher is improving. He’s refined his screening technique and instincts. The six points he scored were his second-most this season and matched his total from Nov. 7 through Nov. 19, a six-game stretch in which he logged 58 minutes (22 on Wednesday). Bball Paul is clearly developing offensively to amplify his rare defensive playmaking aptitude and illuminated as much Wednesday.

that's Basketball Paul to you! pic.twitter.com/3y1DlIcLsy — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 24, 2022

Montrezl Harrell: 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist

The first five weeks of 2022-23 haven’t been kind to Harrell. Charlotte’s ineffectual perimeter defense, led by Mason Plumlee, proved to be a get-right launching pad. Making his third start of the year, the veteran journeyman scored a season-high 16 points on 76 percent true shooting. He teamed up in ball-screen actions with Milton, set some hard-nosed picks and ferociously drew fouls (8 of 8 at the line). The defensive limitations, along with Reed’s own exploits, capped his minutes, but Harrell brought some distinct offensive flair and played well.