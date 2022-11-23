Podcast: Sixers beat Ben Simmons and Nets, while the Eagles are 9-1 going into SNF showdown with Packers

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, we talk about Ben Simmons’ return to the Wells Fargo Center floor.

Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy were both in the building for what turned out to be a great night for the Sixers. They also break down the Eagles’ tight win over the Colts in Indy on Sunday, Dave Dombrowski’s extension and more.

Going into the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot going on in the Philadelphia sports world. Paul and Shamus also get into:

Ben Simmons looked a whole lot like Ben Simmons

What was the atmosphere like?

A plucky Sixers’ win over a lifeless Nets team

Does this look like a deeper and tougher team?

What can Saben Lee provide?-Eagles move to 9-1

The defense stopped the run!-Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh gave the line a boost

Jalen Hurts with an MVP-type performance in the fourth quarter

Biggest concern against Green Bay?

How do we feel about the black helmets?

Extending Dombrowski a total no-brainer-Who is the Phillies’ starting shortstop in 2023?

Flyers have lost seven straight

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean