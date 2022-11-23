Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Hornets: second half thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Nov 23, 2022, 8:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Hornets: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets When: 7:00 pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 23 Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers vs. Hornets: first half thread Podcast: Sixers beat Ben Simmons and Nets, while the Eagles are 9-1 going into SNF showdown with Packers Looking for third straight win, shorthanded Sixers face struggling Hornets What a win Saben Lee to join Sixers on two-way contract; Philadelphia will waive Michael Foster Jr. Sixers Bell Ringer: Depleted Sixers outwork starry Nets for satisfying victory Loading comments...
Loading comments...