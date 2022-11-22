 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saben Lee to join Sixers on two-way contract; Philadelphia will waive Michael Foster Jr.

The Sixers’ depleted guard depth gains a reinforcement.

Westchester Knicks v Raptors 905 Photo by Christian Bonin/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing guard Saben Lee to a two-way contract and waiving big man Michael Foster Jr. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and has since been confirmed to Liberty Ballers by a team source.

Lee’s played seven games this season with Raptors 905 of the G League. In those contests, the former Vanderbilt standout averaged 21.7 points (72.1 percent true shooting), six assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

Lee was selected 38th overall by the Utah Jazz in 2020. He spent his first two years with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 5.6 points (51.9 percent true shooting), 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 85 appearances.

In late September, he was dealt to the Jazz in a deal headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic and Kelly Olynyk. Utah waived him in early October.

He’s a speedy, 6-foot-2 guard who can get downhill to create for himself and others, while offering some point-of-attack chops defensively. The outside jumper has largely escaped him thus far in the NBA. His arrival will help bolster a Sixers rotation sorely lacking in guard depth, with both Tyrese Maxey and James Harden injured, as well as Jaden Springer.

