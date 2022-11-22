Saben Lee to join Sixers on two-way contract; Philadelphia will waive Michael Foster Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing guard Saben Lee to a two-way contract and waiving big man Michael Foster Jr. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and has since been confirmed to Liberty Ballers by a team source.

The Sixers will be signing Saben Lee to a two-way deal, sources told ESPN. To clear the spot for him, they’ll be waiving Michael Foster Jr., who if he clears waivers will be eligible to play for their G-League team. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 23, 2022

Lee’s played seven games this season with Raptors 905 of the G League. In those contests, the former Vanderbilt standout averaged 21.7 points (72.1 percent true shooting), six assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

Lee was selected 38th overall by the Utah Jazz in 2020. He spent his first two years with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 5.6 points (51.9 percent true shooting), 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 85 appearances.

In late September, he was dealt to the Jazz in a deal headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic and Kelly Olynyk. Utah waived him in early October.

He’s a speedy, 6-foot-2 guard who can get downhill to create for himself and others, while offering some point-of-attack chops defensively. The outside jumper has largely escaped him thus far in the NBA. His arrival will help bolster a Sixers rotation sorely lacking in guard depth, with both Tyrese Maxey and James Harden injured, as well as Jaden Springer.