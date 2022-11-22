Filed under: Sixers-Nets: second half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Nov 22, 2022, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Nets: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets When: 7:30 pm ET, Tuesday, November 22 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, TNT Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Saben Lee to join Sixers on two-way contract; Philadelphia will waive Michael Foster Jr. Sixers Bell Ringer: Depleted Sixers outwork starry Nets for satisfying victory Ben Simmons provides free chicken nuggets as plucky Sixers upset Nets Fans have a field day with Ben Simmons’ return to the Wells Fargo Center Sixers-Nets: first half thread Is Ben Simmons gonna put up big numbers in a win or just win everyone some chicken? Loading comments...
Loading comments...