Podcast: Sixers without Embiid, Maxey, Harden as Ben Simmons returns to Philly

The Sixers are the walking wounded. With now no Harden, no Maxey, and no Embiid, the Sixers are going to have to get weird here. How many foot injuries can one franchise endure?

Is this Karmic for the Process? What would Sam Hinkie say about it all?

Dave and cohost fill-in Greg Dennis wonder if the team stepped on the gas (again) too much here with their top stars.

If they were more careful with Harden, could they have kept Maxey and Joel’s minutes down a little more? Or is that asking too much? Why were they so all in for late October? Is that on Morey, or did Doc feel the heat?

So now Ben Simmons will return as a player to Wells Fargo Arena, but there are no key Sixers to play! Truth is stranger than fiction, and we’ll see that in the “marquis” B-Ball Paul vs. Ben Simmons, Shake Milton vs. Kevin Durant headliner matchups.

The guys predict different chants Simmons will receive. Then they look at that empty roster spot. Should they fill it or keep it for future trades? Will they make a trade? If so, who?

Keith Pompey mentioned Tobias Harris. And could they look to save money on the repeater tax fees? Would they swing a half-measures trade, saving money but trying to improve?

