Joel Embiid to miss the upcoming back-to-back set with mid-foot sprain

If they already were shorthanded, now it’s officially a skeleton crew.

By Dave Early
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There is more bad news. James Harden is still out with a right foot sprain. Tyrese Maxey will be reevaluated in a couple weeks after suffering a small left foot fracture. And now Joel Embiid will miss at least the upcoming back-to-back set vs. Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, according to the Sixers.

The team has listed Embiid out with a left “mid-foot sprain” for the Tuesday and Wednesday slate. He’ll be reevaluated in the coming days. It appeared he got it rolled up on when he was tracking a play where Georges Niang took a spill in traffic.

Embiid would finish the game, but you could tell something was bothering him.

He acknowledged the ailment after the team’s loss to the Timberwolves.

So the hits keep coming for Philadelphia. And for Embiid, he may not have been at full strength in the first place. Remember these comments from a week prior:

For a team coming into the season with perhaps the highest injury profile of any team in the NBA, the Sixers have been really pushing their available players full throttle. And it’s not exactly working in their favor. Some of that may be bad luck, but some of that may have been preventable too.

Harden for example, logged nearly a full game’s worth on the foot that’s keeping him out around a month. Embiid stayed in the game and played through visible pain vs. the Wolves, in a near frenetic comeback victory.

Maxey was the only one of the three who left the game right away.

Now the showdown vs. Ben Simmons has lost quite a bit of its luster. And the Sixers are going to have to get weird with their lineups. All eyes will now be on 37 year-old P.J. Tucker. Hopefully they don’t ask him to do too much with everyone else banged up.

