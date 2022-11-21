Joel Embiid to miss the upcoming back-to-back set with mid-foot sprain

There is more bad news. James Harden is still out with a right foot sprain. Tyrese Maxey will be reevaluated in a couple weeks after suffering a small left foot fracture. And now Joel Embiid will miss at least the upcoming back-to-back set vs. Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, according to the Sixers.

The team has listed Embiid out with a left “mid-foot sprain” for the Tuesday and Wednesday slate. He’ll be reevaluated in the coming days. It appeared he got it rolled up on when he was tracking a play where Georges Niang took a spill in traffic.

Embiid would finish the game, but you could tell something was bothering him.

Not surprised to see Embiid land on the injury report after the way his ankle rolled



Happy it isn’t something more significant but Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia has lost its allure with Embiid, Maxey, and Harden all outpic.twitter.com/P27LXACEDf — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 21, 2022

He acknowledged the ailment after the team’s loss to the Timberwolves.

Joel Embiid said he does have pain in his left foot/ankle which is currently wrapped. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 20, 2022

So the hits keep coming for Philadelphia. And for Embiid, he may not have been at full strength in the first place. Remember these comments from a week prior:

Joel Embiid tweaked his ankle: "I plan on playing but I'm going to see how it reacts tomorrow. It's pretty sore."



He also kept grabbing his shoulder: "I don't know what happened but some days I can't lift my arm up. When I block shots, I really feel it. I don't what's going on." pic.twitter.com/beUK8tIdBM — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 13, 2022

For a team coming into the season with perhaps the highest injury profile of any team in the NBA, the Sixers have been really pushing their available players full throttle. And it’s not exactly working in their favor. Some of that may be bad luck, but some of that may have been preventable too.

Harden for example, logged nearly a full game’s worth on the foot that’s keeping him out around a month. Embiid stayed in the game and played through visible pain vs. the Wolves, in a near frenetic comeback victory.

Maxey was the only one of the three who left the game right away.

Tyrese Maxey said he thought he heard a pop and knew something wasn’t right. Said “it’s not the end of the world” and he’s excited for his teammates to get opportunities. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 21, 2022

Now the showdown vs. Ben Simmons has lost quite a bit of its luster. And the Sixers are going to have to get weird with their lineups. All eyes will now be on 37 year-old P.J. Tucker. Hopefully they don’t ask him to do too much with everyone else banged up.