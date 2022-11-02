Joel Embiid to miss second straight game with non-COVID illness

Due to a non-COVID illness, Joel Embiid will be sidelined for Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. Embiid also missed Monday’s game against the Wizards, a road contest that Philadelphia won, 118-111, for the same reason. Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters pre-game that Embiid is dealing with the flu.

Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 2, 2022

This marks the third game Embiid has missed this season, including three of the past four. He last played in Saturday’s 114-109 win against the Chicago Bulls, when he dropped 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. Through six games, Embiid is averaging 27.2 points (61.8 percent true shooting), 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks.

The Sixers will look to move above .500 for the first time this year when they welcome the Wizards inside Wells Fargo Center at 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday. In Monday’s victory, James Harden recorded 23 points and tied a career-high with 17 assists. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points of his own. To secure a fourth consecutive win, Philadelphia will need its star backcourt to once again deliver in the big fella’s absence.