Bizarre drama with Giannis Antetokounmpo follows Sixers’ win over Bucks

The shorthanded Sixers picked up a strong win on Friday, beating the Bucks 110-102 despite having no James Harden or Tobias Harris, and no Tyrese Maxey since just before halftime as he was sidelined with a left foot injury. Joel Embiid took control yet again to close the fourth quarter and finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists — and there was more drama to come after the game as well.

Clearly frustrated by the loss, and perhaps his 4-of-15 shooting mark from the charity stripe, Giannis Antetokounmpo was keen to stay on the court and shoot some free throws after the game. But as Wells Fargo Center employees were simply trying to set up a ladder and deal with the basket, Giannis seemingly became so frustrated with them being in his way that he ended up pushing the ladder aside before returning to shove it to the floor.

Giannis throwing down the ladder and disrespecting the employees of ⁦@WellsFargoCtr⁩ after losing to the ⁦@sixers⁩. pic.twitter.com/DBrRu1nq7K — Dennis Moore (@dem389) November 19, 2022

Montrezl Harrell, watching from across the court, didn’t hesitate to have some words with Giannis either.

Montrezl Harrell was not pleased when Giannis did that. pic.twitter.com/KBCUgGdC8r — Caden Salvino (@cadens25) November 19, 2022

It’s truly odd, poor behavior, and clearly a bad look for Giannis. Any frustration from the game is no excuse for acting like this and being so disrespectful to people simply trying to do their jobs.

We’ll have to wait and see if Giannis, either team, or anyone else involved provides any comment about the incident.