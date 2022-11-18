Talking About a gutty Sixers win over Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers were already without James Harden, had Tobias Harris ruled out not long before tip-off, and lost Tyrese Maxey to a foot injury of undetermined severity late in the first half. And yet, the Sixers still managed to pull out a 110-102 victory over the formidable Milwaukee Bucks. Sure, the Bucks were also missing Khris Middleton and some valuable rotation players, plus had Jrue Holiday on a minutes limit, but pulling out this victory has to be up there for the more encouraging performances from the Sixers this season.

On this week’s podcast, Sean Kennedy and Dave Early discuss the win, starting with Joel Embiid’s performance down the stretch to lift the Sixers to victory. Despite an excellent defensive showing from Brook Lopez in stifling Joel around the rim, the Sixers big man still found ways to get it done in the mid-range and spray the ball around to his teammates as the fulcrum of the offense.

Of course, the Maxey injury casts a black cloud over the win, especially difficult to see on a night where he was en Fuego to the tune of 24 points and five assists in the first half alone. We dive into the potential ramifications of a possible extended absence for Maxey, already down Harden and with no other true point guards on the roster.

Luckily, the Sixers had members of the supporting cast step up with multiple starters out. Georges Niang dropped 17 points and Shake Milton tallied 15 points and six assists in 31 minutes. We discuss the “no fear” attitude from the Minivan and the Sixers maybe having to roll with the Melton/Milton backcourt over the next couple of weeks.

