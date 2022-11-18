 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyrese Maxey ruled out with foot injury, reportedly scheduled for MRI

Oh man, please be OK, Tyrese.

By Dave Early
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey came out of the gates in this primetime showdown vs. the Milwaukee Bucks like a man possessed. He scored 24 first-half points and was helping keep a somewhat overmatched Philly unit (missing James Harden) in the ball game with his stellar play.

But then he appeared to step on the foot of Jevon Carter on this foul, called before the half:

Maxey first limped into the stands, and then he limped right to the locker room. Cassidy Hubbarth for ESPN said he was ruled out for the game, and would undergo an MRI.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the MRi would be set for Saturday and then gave a positive update:

We won’t speculate too much but the X-rays being negative likely means he avoided some bone fracture possibilities. But the MRI will tell us more.

James Harden was ruled out for a month with a sprained foot. This team and their fans can only hold some collective breath and offers prayers for the health of one of their most beloved stars.

