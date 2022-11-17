Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (145) What’s it like to eat 40 rotisserie chickens? Also Joel goes nuclear, with Alexander Tominsky (@AlexIconTom)

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan have an extremely special guest, as Philadelphia legend Alexander Tominsky joins the podcast. Alexander recently achieved city immortality for eating a rotisserie chicken for 40 consecutive days and lived to tell the tale. He joins the pod to tell the gang what that experience was like, how it came to be, and what the fallout has been like both socially and bodily.

Also, this is a Sixers podcast! They talk about Joel Embiid’s tremendous weekend, which was capped with the big man’s 59 point outing versus Utah. What is our hosts’ current level of optimism? They discuss a health update on James Harden, and a ‘yikes!’ article about former Sixer Ben Simmons as the Nets get set to head to Philadelphia.

