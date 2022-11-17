Nets star Kyrie Irving set to return Sunday from suspension

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Kyrie Irving “is expected to be cleared to play” on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets face the Memphis Grizzlies following his eight-game suspension. On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving was “nearing completion on the process needed for a return to play.” He’s missed Brooklyn’s last seven games. He won’t suit up Thursday when the Nets wrap up their four-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2022

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio told ESPN. “He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

Irving was suspended Nov. 3 for a minimum of five games after he shared a film on social media containing antisemitic tropes and refused to disavow antisemitism upon repeated opportunities in media availabilities to do so. Shortly after his suspension was announced, he took to Instagram and apologized for his conduct.

The 7-7 Philadelphia 76ers welcome the 6-9 Nets to town on Tuesday, meaning Irving will presumably be available to play when these Atlantic Division rivals battle.