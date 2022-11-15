 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: The Eagles suffer their first loss, Joel Embiid is back & the rest from the Philadelphia sports scene

Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy are back with the latest episode of our Philly sports podcast.

By SB Nation NBA News
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On a somber edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy recap the Eagles’ first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders. While Joel Embiid’s incredible performance lifted our spirits, we’re reminded that the Phillies did not win the World Series, and the Flyers are … the Flyers

Paul and Shamus also discuss:

  • We forgot how it felt but losing sucks
  • The missed Dallas Goedert facemask proves incredibly costly
  • Eagles shoot themselves in the foot over and over
  • What went wrong with the Eagles’ defense?
  • The importance of Jordan Davis has been evident
  • How much heat should Jonathan Gannon get?
  • Joel Embiid had a performance for the ages
  • Paul describes the scene covering a historical night
  • Could this be something that turns the Sixers’ season around?
  • Shamus dreamt of a Phillies parade that wasn’t to be
  • Is it Trea Turner or bust? What about Xander Bogaerts?
  • How do the Phillies line up defensively if Bryce Harper is healthy?
  • Flyers were embarrassed in three straight games
  • John Tortorella not endearing himself to the local media
  • Johnny Gaudreau isn’t a Flyer … something we will never forgive

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers