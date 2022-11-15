Podcast: The Eagles suffer their first loss, Joel Embiid is back & the rest from the Philadelphia sports scene

On a somber edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy recap the Eagles’ first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders. While Joel Embiid’s incredible performance lifted our spirits, we’re reminded that the Phillies did not win the World Series, and the Flyers are … the Flyers

Paul and Shamus also discuss:

We forgot how it felt but losing sucks

The missed Dallas Goedert facemask proves incredibly costly

Eagles shoot themselves in the foot over and over

What went wrong with the Eagles’ defense?

The importance of Jordan Davis has been evident

How much heat should Jonathan Gannon get?

Joel Embiid had a performance for the ages

Paul describes the scene covering a historical night

Could this be something that turns the Sixers’ season around?

Shamus dreamt of a Phillies parade that wasn’t to be

Is it Trea Turner or bust? What about Xander Bogaerts?

How do the Phillies line up defensively if Bryce Harper is healthy?

Flyers were embarrassed in three straight games

John Tortorella not endearing himself to the local media

Johnny Gaudreau isn’t a Flyer … something we will never forgive

You can listen to the full episode below:

