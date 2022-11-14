Sixers’ Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced Monday afternoon. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won the award for the Western Conference.

In four games, Embiid averaged 40 points, 11 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 blocks on 66 percent true shooting. Philadelphia went 3-1 during this span, with all three victories coming against teams sporting winning records. On Sunday, in a 105-98 win against the Utah Jazz, Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. He scored 26 of the Sixers’ 27 fourth-quarter points. A day earlier, he tallied 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum headlined the other nominees out East.

Other nominees...



West: Luka Dončić (DAL), De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis (SAC), Jerami Grant (POR) and Zion Williamson (NOP)



East: Jimmy Butler (MIA), Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner (IND), Kristaps Porzingis (WAS), Jayson Tatum (BOS) and Franz Wagner (ORL) https://t.co/51cdYb8Exk — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 14, 2022

Embiid and the Sixers will look to continue their successes when they welcome the East-leading, 10-2 Milwaukee Bucks to Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.