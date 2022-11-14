Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid has performance for the ages

Sixers regular season Bell Ringer standings:

Joel Embiid - 4

James Harden - 4

Tyrese Maxey- 3

Tobias Harris - 1

Georges Niang - 1

The surprising Jazz came into Philadelphia and had the Sixers on their heels early. It took Joel Embiid turning in an otherworldly performance to lead his team to a 105-98 win Sunday at The Center. After trailing for basically the entire first half, Embiid put the team on his back on both ends to seal the win.

Normally we here at Liberty Ballers like to give you folks a choice, but Joel Embiid is the Bell Ringer. You can feel free to comment with a different candidate ... but you’re wrong.

Joel Embiid: 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 blocks

Legitimately a virtuoso performance from Embiid Sunday. He scored at will as Utah opted against super aggressive double teams early and allowed Embiid to go at Kelly Olynyk 1-on-1. His passing was on point as a he continues to take on more of a playmaking role with James Harden still sidelined. And defensively he was seemingly everywhere, especially in the fourth quarter.

Being at The Center tonight, I can safely say this was the greatest individual performance I’ve ever seen in person. Historically, it was one of the greatest individual performances the NBA has ever seen.

59 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST | 7 BLK | 1 STL



Joel Embiid. that's it, that's the tweet.



presented by @palottery pic.twitter.com/XJoxunstIa — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2022

Embiid with one of the greatest performances in NBA history.



59 PTS

11 REB

8 AST

7 BLK



No one has ever put up those numbers before. pic.twitter.com/4KkAd5KHfS — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2022

Joel Embiid is the first player in NBA history with



50 PTS

10 REB

5 AST

5 BLK



in a game. pic.twitter.com/SisDeid3fc — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2022

Centers to score 100+ points over a two-game span:



Joel Embiid (2022)

DeMarcus Cousins (2016)

David Robinson (1994)

Bob McAdoo (1975)

Wilt Chamberlain (86x)#Sixers | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/VtxGvQ7o9T — Stathead (@Stathead) November 14, 2022

There have now been 194 games in NBA history where someone scored 55+ points. No one ever had more blocks than Joel Embiid tonight (7). Only 14 players had more assists than Embiid (8). Only 9 did it on fewer shots (28).



This was one of the best individual games in NBA history. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) November 14, 2022

The numbers are eye-popping and historic, but the great news for the Sixers is that their superstar center looks like himself. After a bout with plantar fasciitis caused him to miss valuable workout time over the summer and a bout with the flu kept him out for a week, it was feeling like Embiid was simply trying to get his wind back for a while. The last two nights he’s looked every bit the perennial MVP candidate he is.

The 59 points stand out, of course, but the assists and blocks maybe the most encouraging signs going forward. Embiid has talked about enjoying the challenge of playmaking from the middle of the floor, especially with Harden out. He made passes tonight that he simply couldn’t make even a year ago. After five early turnovers, he had zero in the second half. While perhaps Utah could’ve doubled him more aggressively early on, Embiid has really been up to the challenge of finding his open teammates.

And it’s not a surprise that the Sixers’ defense has essentially done a 180 since Embiid has started to return to form. Since Embiid jokingly said last week that their season was officially starting last Monday, the Sixers have been one of the top-rated defensive teams in the league. Embiid was particularly outrageous on that end in the fourth quarter, recording five of his blocks and seemingly challenging every single shot at the rim.